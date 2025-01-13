Evolving into the industry’s leading business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation announced the promotion of globally recognised business and digital leader Sanjib Sahoo to President of Ingram Micro’s Global Platform Group.

Sahoo will continue to execute on the company’s vision to become the global technology ecosystem's business-to-business (B2B) platform. This includes leading the continued development and deployment of its digital twin, XvantageTM, a patent-pending B2B technology platform and operating model designed to make it easier for customers and vendors to work with Ingram Micro and create more value.

“Ingram Micro has built upon its decades of experience to become a disruptive leader and digital force in the global technology industry,” says Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro. “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjib as President of our Global Platform Group. A proven business strategist and digital innovator, Sanjib’s expanded leadership and dedicated team will better support and accelerate our vision of becoming a platform company that will reinvent the B2B customer experience through Xvantage.”

Hailing from Kolkata, Sahoo has successfully carved his niche in the avenues of Silicon Valley. An accomplished Indian-American visionary, he has a rich legacy of driving innovation and industry-wide transformation through groundbreaking digital transformation initiatives. Commanding the perfect blend of business acumen and technical expertise, he has contributed extensively toward shaping the digital future of the global technology distribution landscape.

Alumni of Harvard Business School Among the prominent alumni of Harvard Business School, Sahoo dons a highly decorated cap with accolades coming in from different nooks of the industry that speak volumes about his contribution to the world of technology and business. Some of the most prestigious ones are Trendsetter of the Industry at the India 2030 Leadership Conclave, Bharat Samman Award, ASIAOne Person of the Year, and the Global Icon for Technology by the Economic Times.

Previously, Sahoo served as the company’s executive vice president, global technology and chief digital officer. Hired in 2021, he set the vision and roadmap for Ingram Micro Xvantage, an AI-driven business platform for Ingram Micro’s team members, customers, and vendor partners that enables real-time interactions, data exchange, insights, and purchasing, significantly reducing the friction from typical B2B transactions. In 2022, Ingram Micro’s digital experience platform broke ground, starting a transformative journey for the industry-leading technology distributor.

With approximately 29 million lines of code, 20 intelligent engines, and 30 patents pending, Xvantage is uniquely and purposefully designed to change how the tech industry works. Now in use in 16 countries, Xvantage is moving the industry from transactions to more interactions by introducing actionable business intelligence for strategic growth and decision-making.

“Sanjib’s vision for Xvantage and our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence have changed how we create and deliver value for the global tech industry,” continues Bay. “Together, with our customers and vendors, we are delivering more value and realizing Ingram Micro’s strategic shift from 45-year-old technology distribution leader to ground-breaking, global B2B platform innovator.”

As President of the Global Platform Group, Sahoo leads all aspects of platform strategy across Ingram Micro. This includes platform development, the innovation flywheel, global growth, services and support, and the business expansion plans for Ingram Micro’s platform operating model. Sahoo also oversees the key leadership team within Ingram Micro’s Global Platform Group and will continue collaborating with Ingram Micro’s regional Presidents, Chief Country Executives, and other business leaders to transform the company’s operating metrics and drive more growth through Xvantage.