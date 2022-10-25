‘Injectable drugs making way for syrups, chewable tablets’

Women’s healthcare often tends to be ignored. So, this study on menopause was conducted across seven metro cities, and more than 1,200 participants were interviewed, including the husband, daughter and daughter-in-law of females in the age group of 45-55 years. The whole motto of the survey was to look at what are the needs, perceptions and experiences of a woman dealing with menopause. As of now, the understanding of menopause among people is not very high. The findings indicate that more than 80% of females felt that in addition to the physical health symptoms, the woman also experience issues in their work and social life, and of course, family life. The woman is talking about it, but nobody is discussing it with her. So, as a society, are we prepared to talk about menopause? We want to initiate this conversation so that every woman must able to talk openly with their husband, colleagues, and friends. The surprising element of the study indicates that more than 90% of husbands said they would want their wives to discuss menopause with them upfront and open.