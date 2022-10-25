‘Injectable drugs making way for syrups, chewable tablets’

I think India has progressed in the delivery of drugs to patients and is also looking to digital as a tool to reach people, says Dr. Parag Sheth, regional medical director of Abbott India
NEW DELHI :The next phase of the Indian pharmaceutical industry will be innovation in newer drugs and how drugs are delivered to patients, said Dr. Parag Sheth, regional medical director of Abbott India, in an interview. He cited examples such as smaller and chewable tablets and injectable formulations being converted into syrups. Also, Abbott India is planning to run an awareness programme on menopause in collaboration with hospitals across India in the wake of findings of the latest survey, which said that over 80% of women believe that menopause can impact a woman’s personal well-being due to poor awareness. Edited excerpts
India’s pharma industry has evolved considerably in the last few years, and the country is now known as the pharmacy of the world. It’s now the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, offering quality and affordable medicines, and this is important for people to lead a healthy life not only in India but also outside India.
The next phase will be innovation. We are already on newer drugs and the way drugs are being delivered to the patients, i.e., patient-friendly delivery. For example: From the difficulty in swallowing big-size tablets to smaller tablets to chewable tablets to something more compliant in terms of consuming. Another example is an injectable formulation to be converted into a syrup formulation or a syrup formulation into a readymade syrup formulation so that the patient can mix water and consume it. So, various innovative ways are being worked upon. So, I think India has progressed in the delivery of drugs to patients and is also looking to digital as a tool to reach people and the target audience. This is not so much about discovering new molecules but also about making sure that people adhere to medication for better impact and better disease control. Indian pharmaceuticals are going to evolve both in physical and as well as in digital space.
Would the recent cough syrup controversy affect India’s pharmaceutical sector?
I would not like to speak on this. But at Abbott, our main priority is to focus on quality. For us, drug quality is paramount and therefore, we feel that we are doing the right thing.
Tell us about Abbott India’s partnerships and expansion plans.
We continue to collaborate with medical societies to ensure that people adhere to treatment compliance, as in most cases, people stop treatment in between. We have partnerships with the Thyroid Society of India, the Diabetic Society of India etc. As a science-driven company, we continue to collaborate and expand. We have an R&D development which continues to explore new products and molecules.
Why did Abbot India conduct a dedicated survey on menopause, and what were its results?
Women’s healthcare often tends to be ignored. So, this study on menopause was conducted across seven metro cities, and more than 1,200 participants were interviewed, including the husband, daughter and daughter-in-law of females in the age group of 45-55 years. The whole motto of the survey was to look at what are the needs, perceptions and experiences of a woman dealing with menopause. As of now, the understanding of menopause among people is not very high. The findings indicate that more than 80% of females felt that in addition to the physical health symptoms, the woman also experience issues in their work and social life, and of course, family life. The woman is talking about it, but nobody is discussing it with her. So, as a society, are we prepared to talk about menopause? We want to initiate this conversation so that every woman must able to talk openly with their husband, colleagues, and friends. The surprising element of the study indicates that more than 90% of husbands said they would want their wives to discuss menopause with them upfront and open.
Do you plan any solutions or medical interventions based on the findings of the menopause survey?
At Abbott, we are already into treatment therapies for women’s healthcare. The company generates many pharma interventions for women’s health in mensuration, post-partum, menopause, pregnancy, IVF, infertility etc., and has got a very wide portfolio in women’s health. Our focus is to facilitate strong conversations between healthcare professionals and women. Our target is to encourage women to talk about menopause with their family members. Our objective is to create awareness on the topic.
