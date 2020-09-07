InMobi to issue guidance on IPO in few quarters: CEO Naveen Tewari

Bengaluru: India's first unicorn InMobi Group is all set to add another billion-dollar venture to its anvil, as it expects mobile content business Glance to become a unicorn in its upcoming funding round. The company which was founded in 2007 as mKhoj, and rebranded as InMobi in 2009, and has expanded its presence across US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, claims to be overall profitable since 2016, registering a quarterly growth of 20% for its business-to-business (B2B) business.