Innovations in digital payments are growing: Manoj Adlakha

There is now a need and demand for no-touch ways of doing everything from ordering food, to making payments, to shopping. If we now walk into a restaurant, there are apps to order for dine-ins, QR to scan and check menu cards, pay via a link sent on your phone number using a variety of digital payment modes. Globally, face recognition for payments, wearables-based payment wallets are being tested and have shown decent results in a closed environment, I believe all this and more is going to become part of the new normal very soon.