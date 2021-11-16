Inside TCS’ quandary on buy versus build

Unlike other IT service companies such as Accenture or Infosys, TCS does not split its revenue share from digital or other fast-growing new-age technology businesses and the legacy business. Still, one way to evaluate if TCS is indeed winning more of the high-value work is to examine its profit per employee. An IT services firm that offers “high-end" or “transformational" work for the Fortune 1000 clients across the world stands to earn more money for a project, and so, consequently, this would reflect in the profit per employee. On this important metric, TCS’ profit per employee has declined 4.01%, from $2,562 at the end of March 2017 to $2,458.6 at the end of the September quarter, according to a Mint analysis.