Companies
Inside the battle to control Jamshedpur
T.N. Hari 10 min read 04 Jan 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Summary
- The place will soon be declared as an ‘industrial town’. This is in everyone’s best interest
Bengaluru: In 1988, as part of campus placement at IIM Calcutta, I joined Tata Steel as a management trainee. The same year, Tata Steel launched a corporate ad campaign with the captivating slogan, ‘We also make steel’ . This line, coined by Swapan Seth and Rangan Chakravarty of HTA (now JWT), the leading ad agency in those days, based on a brief by Russi Mody, the legendary and charismatic chief executive of Tata Steel, caught the imagination of the nation. I still get goosebumps when I listen to it.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less