Inside the battle to control Jamshedpur

The Tatas had set up the steel company, and built the town of Jamshedpur, at the height of the British Raj. By this time, the monopoly and influence of the East India Company had declined substantially, and many British companies that were actively scouting for opportunities in the minerals and manufacturing sectors were quick to stake their claims as soon as new mineral resources were discovered. This was also a period of utter confusion on the political front where British-ruled territory was contiguous with princely states and the relationship between the two was ambivalent and never transparent. Laws regarding land ownership and acquisition were opaque and in a state of constant flux. Competing on this uneven and uncertain playing field required private Indian capital to exploit ambiguities in the law, collaborate with princely rulers and local intermediaries, and even play one against the other in order to ward off entrenched British interests.