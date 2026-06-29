Inside the shift in CEO pay structure of a 100-year-old apparel company

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd rejigged the remuneration structure of its new chief executive officer (CEO), Satyaki Ghosh, as the company seeks to stabilise leadership after cycling through four executives in five years.
Ghosh, who joined the century-old apparel maker as chief executive in January after nearly a decade with the Aditya Birla Group, will get an annual cost-to-company (CTC) package of ₹7.35 crore, comprising a basic salary of ₹2.16 crore, allowances of ₹2.20 crore, retirement benefits of ₹30 lakh, variable pay of ₹2.10 crore and an annual retention bonus of ₹59 lakh, as per the company’s annual report for fiscal year 2026.
For the first time in the Mumbai-based company's recent history, the board approved a ₹4.5-crore ‘Special Retention Pay’ for its chief executive. The company will pay the amount in three instalments over five years in addition to Ghosh's annual remuneration. It also granted him 23,974 employee stock options, with 70% of the vesting linked to financial targets, including revenue growth, Ebitda and return on capital employed (ROCE).