Companies
Inside Uday Shankar’s grand plan to kill TV
Gaurav Laghate 10 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:53 AM IST
SummaryJioCinema doesn’t want to compete with other streaming services. Its rival is the television
Last year, a few days after Diwali, the leadership team of Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, was asked to report for a meeting at Maker Chamber VI, a sea-facing corporate tower in Mumbai’s Nariman Point.
