Out of his many achievements, Tata is particularly notable for the Tata Iron and Steel Works company in Jamshedpur. Tata's iron and steel plant was set up at Sakchi village in Jharkhand. The village grew into a town and the railway station there was named Tatanagar. Now, it is a bustling metropolis known as Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, named in his honour. The old village of Sakchi (now urbanised) now exists within the city of Jamshedpur. Tata became the founding member of the Tata family.

