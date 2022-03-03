This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On his 183rd birthday industrialist Ratan Tata paid his tributes to Jamshetji taking to microblogging site Twitter. In his tweet he posted a picture of himself with the bust of Jamshetji.
Notably he had a message for all the Tata Group employees.
“Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder," read his tweet.
Ratan Tata remembered the values, ethics and selflessness of Jamshetji and extended his best wishes to his employees on the occasion.
Not just Ratan Tata, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also extended his tribute to Jamshetji on his 183rd birth anniversary.
The social media of the Tata Group also shared several fascinating narratives about Jamshetji Tata on his birth anniversary. With the hash-tag ‘Legeng Lives on’ they shared the fact that Jamshetji Tata was the one who conceived the idea of the Bandra-Worli sea link in the 1800s.
“The Bandra-Worli Sea Link dominates our feeds & Mumbai’s skyline. But few see it for what it is — a manifestation of an idea conceived by our Founder Jamsetji Tata", read the tweet.
Tata, who in his early life was a merchant, went on to change the business world of India through his many ventures within the cotton and pig iron industry.
He established the Tata Group in the 1868 when India was still under the British rule. He had founded the then trading company in 1868 with ₹21,000 capital. This has now turned into a multi-billion conglomerate with businesses around the world.
Out of his many achievements, Tata is particularly notable for the Tata Iron and Steel Works company in Jamshedpur. Tata's iron and steel plant was set up at Sakchi village in Jharkhand. The village grew into a town and the railway station there was named Tatanagar. Now, it is a bustling metropolis known as Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, named in his honour. The old village of Sakchi (now urbanised) now exists within the city of Jamshedpur. Tata became the founding member of the Tata family.
He was also the pioneer of the hospitality industry in India and had laid the foundation of the first five-star hotel in India, the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Years later, the hotel is among the most iconic hotels in the world today. Jamsetji passes away in 1904 in Germany at the age of 65.
