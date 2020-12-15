Instagram has grown an immense amount in India over last two years: Adam Mosseri

New Delhi: Photo-sharing platform Instagram has grown an immense amount in India over the last year or two, with the country becoming one of its most important markets worldwide, said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event on Tuesday.

"We have spent a lot more time trying to make sure our Android app is at parity with our iOS app. Obviously, Android is very prevalent in India. We have seen an amazing amount of energy and creativity from the Indian creator ecosystem," he said.

Mosseri was in conversation with social media influencer Kusha Kapila about the platform's growth, new feature launches and content monetization strategy in the India market.

Recently, Instagram launched 15-second short video feature called Reels shortly after the Indian government banned Chinese video app TikTok. The platform also launched other updates, including live rooms, lifestyle and shopping.

"The world is changing quickly and if we don't adapt, we run the risk of becoming irrelevant," said Mosseri.

While Instagram has been helping content creators make a living through brand partnerships, it is yet to monetize content on its platform.

"The group we focus the most are creators but we also care about small, big businesses and retailers. We are an important part of their (content creators) business. We take that responsibility very seriously," he said.

Mosseri said that there are different ways to leverage their platform to make money. "We want to make sure we create a suite of services over time so that different businesses can take advantage; there is not one solution that works for everybody. We hope to create a whole set of tools so that depending on what kind of business you have, you can leverage us," he added.

With increasing incidents of harassment and bullying on social media platforms, Instagram said it is taking action to prevent such issues. The platform launched a new feature last year called Restrict which allows users to approve or review comments from people one has restricted before they appear on the feed. It has also introduced a Shadowban feature which allows the team to take down content by users that violate Instagram's community guidelines focusing on safety, nudity and violence.

"We let you know when we take your content down. However, if too much of your content gets taken down (shadow-banned), the account also gets taken down, and we warn users about that," Mosseri noted.

