Insurtech enjoys an Indian Summer

Second, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) chairman Debasish Panda has been both vocal and effective in his support for the move to digital, as he seeks to make insurance more affordable and inclusive. This has included mandating the dematerialization of all insurance policies, insisting on e-KYC and even preparing its own digital insurance exchange in the form of BIMA Sugam. Finally, the industry enjoys a deep sense of purpose. Despite many years of progress, 92% of risks that should be insured in India are not, a phenomenon known as the protection gap, and 75% of people either do not have health insurance or have coverage that is totally inadequate. Put simply, low- and middle-income Indians are forced to lead risky lives where adverse events, such as hospitalization or accidents, can be financially devastating. The ability of insurtech firms to solve for this is essential to reducing inequality and enabling India’s rise.