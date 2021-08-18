Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Intelligent automation platform Zvolv appoints Sri Srinivasan as board advisor

Intelligent automation platform Zvolv appoints Sri Srinivasan as board advisor

Premium
Zvolv based solutions develop 2-5 times faster than traditional development methodologies without compromising on customisation flexibility.
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Srinivasan will lead Zvolv’s go-to-market functions across the organization, helping scale Zvolv’s businesses across India, Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and the US markets

Mumbai: Zvolv, a no-code intelligent automation platform, has appointed Sri Srinivasan, as its Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer.

Srinivasan will lead Zvolv’s go-to-market functions across the organization, helping scale Zvolv’s businesses across India, Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and the US markets.

Srinivasan joins Zvolv from Salesforce where he spent six years, as part of the APAC leadership team, leading their key accounts and industry sales for manufacturing, mining & resources, automotive verticals.

Srinivasan built and led Salesforce APAC Key Accounts business, driving overall revenue growth, marketing, customer success and partner strategy for the segment.

Prior to Salesforce, he held various leadership roles over 18 years with Oracle EMEA and APAC across sales and business strategy, working with leading clients in these regions on their transformation journeys.

“Zvolv is growing its footprint rapidly outside its immediate market. Sri, with his rich experience working with some of the largest enterprises and partners, will help accelerate our global expansion plans and enable more of our customers to transform and automate their business process in days," said Hardik Gandhi, founder and CEO, Zvolv.

As per an IDC survey, more than 60% of organisations worldwide intend to use cloud-first low-code/no-code development platforms for digital innovations, as firms re-think their IT spending plans in response to covid-19.

