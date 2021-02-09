Interglobe Aviation appoints Jiten Chopra as CFO after Aditya Pande resigns

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo has appointed Jiten Chopra as the new Chief Financial Officer(CFO) of the company.

The firm in a statement said that "Aditya Pande, the current CFO of the company has resigned today and Jiten Chopra will take charge from 22 February."

Jiten Chopra is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Cost and Works Accountant (CWA) with an undergraduate degree in Business Studies. Jiten Chopra joined the company as Head of Governance, Risk and Compliance in February 2020. In this role he works closely with several senior leaders of IndiGo as well as Board Committees such as the Audit Committee and the Risk Management Committee.

Prior to joining the company, Jiten had about 25 years of working experience in Audit, Business Development, Operations and Transaction Services. Having joined KPMG in 1995, Jiten was their Senior Partner, COO Audit and Member of Audit Executive team. His role as a Senior Partner included managing large client relationship along with executing audit assignments to ensure high quality of delivery, identifying business opportunities and growing the accounts for the firm.

The role also entailed interaction with top level client executives including CXO, CFO and CEO‘s, meeting and presenting to the Board and Audit committee members.

Earlier, IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹620 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of ₹496 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of ₹2,884 crore and ₹1,194 crore, respectively.

The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to ₹5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via