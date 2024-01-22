InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Udaan’s Aditya Pande as CEO

NEW DELHI :InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo, has announced the appointment of Aditya Pande as group chief executive officer with effect from March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pande joins the travel conglomerate from Udaan, India’s largest enterprise e-commerce company, where he was chief financial officer the past three years. Udaan announced his resignation on Monday.

Pande had previously worked with InterGlobe Enterprises’ subsidiary InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, where he was CFO from August 2019 to February 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his new role, with the exception of IndiGo, Pande will have be responsible for setting the group’s overall strategy. He will report to group managing director Rahul Bhatia.

Over a career spanning 25 years, Pande has also worked at General Electric and US accounting firm Arthur Andersen.

“This imperative move by InterGlobe is to strengthen its current leadership team as it moves ahead with its ambitious and diversified global plans," InterGlobe Enterprises said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

InterGlobe Enterprises’s business spans hospitality, logistics, airline management, travel commerce, pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering. The company employs more than 58,000 professionals.

In November, InterGlobe Enterprises signed an agreement with California-based Archer Aviation to launch an electric air taxi business in India, subject to regulatory approvals.

