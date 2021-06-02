Industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents large foreign liquor companies in India including Diageo-United Spirits, Pernod Ricard , Beam Suntory, Bacardi, Brown Forman, Moet Hennessy, Campari and William Grant & Sons, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nita Kapoor as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Kapoor will be taking over the role effective 3 June 2021.

Over the last three decades, Kapoor has worked across several senior general management, corporate affairs and marketing roles at companies such as Godfrey Phillips India, Mudra Communications and News Corp VCCircle.

At Godfrey Phillips India, Kapoor was chief operating officer, domestic operations and executive vice-president–marketing, CSR and corporate affairs. “During her 17 years at Mudra Communications, Nita worked across a portfolio of iconic Indian and international brands, and headed the company’s Delhi Office," ISWAI said.

Kapoor's multi-functional experience and strong track record make her a tremendous asset to ISWAI, said Thibault Cuny, co-chair, ISWAI and CEO, Pernod Ricard India.

India is among the largest liquor markets in the world with presence of top global players who derive significant business from the market. The liquor industry is also highly regulated in India.

“Nita combines the unique advantage of experience in a highly regulated industry with a refreshing external perspective from outside the beverage alcohol industry," said Abanti Sankaranarayanan, co-chair, ISWAI and chief strategy and corporate affairs officer, Diageo India.

