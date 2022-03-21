International travel will be our focus: MakeMyTrip’s Suresh

Sponsored listings are something we started maybe about a year back where we said we have all these travellers and potential travellers who come onto our platform, and they are obviously looking for travel solutions. But they’re also open to looking at solutions to other needs while travelling. We decided to open up our platform and give other partners an option to talk to these same consumers. What we’ve been building out is what we eventually hope will be one of India’s largest travel audience networks, and we have a lot of solutions that we’ve been progressively building out. We have a lot of display ad inventory that’s available on all of our platforms, where we have a lot of our partners who actually come on and advertise to them to port to come onto our platform. On the site, you have a lot of display inventory; you have some bit of video inventory and a lot of targeting options. So, you can actually target different kinds of consumer cohorts, depending on whom you’re looking to speak with.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}