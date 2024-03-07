International Women's Day 2024: How Kinara Capital’s Hardika Shah is bridging gender gap, empowering women in MSMEs
Kinara Capital has disbursed more than ₹6,200 crore in over one lakh collateral-free business loans. The NBFC has shown strong growth over the past few years with its AUM growing 150% to ₹3,000 crore between FY22 and Q3 FY24. Women-owned MSMEs constitute nearly 12% of its customer portfolio.
With nearly 20% of women ownership in India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, there is a high requirement for women-oriented loan products to address the skewed representation of gender parity in the industry, believes Kinara Capital CEO Hardika Shah, one of the leading ladies striving for gender inclusivity in the fintech sector.