International Women's Day 2024: Infosys targets 45% women in workforce by 2030 to bolster women's representation in tech
International Women's Day 2024: Infosys' D&I Head Aruna Newton revealed that the IT giant currently has a 39.3 per cent women representation in its workforce (Q3 FY24) and is aiming to increase it to 45 per cent by 2030
International Women’s Day 2024: In an interview with Mint on International Women’s Day, Aruna C Newton, Vice President and Head of Diversity and Inclusion, ESG Governance & Reporting at Infosys, revealed that the IT services giant currently has a 39.3 per cent representation of women in its workforce as of Q3 FY24. However, the company has set an ambitious target of increasing this to 45 per cent by 2030, she said.