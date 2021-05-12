Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Interview: Bandhan Bank CEO is not in favour of a blanket moratorium

Interview: Bandhan Bank CEO is not in favour of a blanket moratorium

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh
3 min read . 01:01 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar, Shayan Ghosh

  • While the complete impact of the second wave is yet to be felt, resulting in a small dip in collections, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh expects business to bounce back in June

Bandhan Bank is not in favour of offering another loan repayment moratorium amid the second covid wave, but customers can seek a restructuring of their loan instalments, according to managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. While the complete impact of the second wave is yet to be felt, resulting in a small dip in collections, Ghosh expects business to bounce back in June. Ghosh also clarified that he is not a promoter CEO and that he has nine more years to go before he steps down as the head of Bandhan Bank. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How has the second wave impacted your business?

