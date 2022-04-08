Intranasal covid-19 vaccines will be game-changers: Ella

We also faced the dogma of whether an inactivated vaccine platform will work against the new platforms. However, we knew our platform had an established history of efficacy and safety. Furthermore, building capacities for production was equally overwhelming for a company such as ours. Yet we went ahead and created manufacturing facilities and also repurposed facilities to attain the annualised capacity of 1 billion doses. Our vaccine Covaxin also ensured that India had its own vaccine to protect its people, with a vaccine that is not only world-class but also affordable.

