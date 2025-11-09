InvestBae: Why Nippon favours ‘passive advertising’, Gen Z slang
Unlike its bigger rivals, Nippon India Mutual Fund does not have a sprawling bank network that keeps reminding customers of its brand identity. But Nippon India invests in ‘passive advertising’, says chief marketing officer Kaiyomurz Daver.
Mumbai: From opening your first fixed deposit to starting your first SIP (systematic investment plan), the idea of investing has changed dramatically in India in the last decade or so. So has the fate of Nippon India Mutual Fund, the fourth largest in India, managing assets worth over ₹6.54 trillion for more than 20 million investors. But building brand recall in a highly regulated industry dominated by bigger financial firms is no easy task. Kaiyomurz Daver, Nippon’s chief marketing officer, says the trick is to become part of an investor’s daily life. Edited excerpts: