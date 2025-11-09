InvestBae: Why Nippon favours ‘passive advertising’, Gen Z slang

How do you communicate better when retail investors are caught up in the excitement of IPOs (initial public offerings) and cashing in on listing gains?

As a fund house, in the last two years, we have done the least number of new fund offers (NFOs). We believe that if you are in a well-diversified fund across market caps, you are well taken care of. Unless there is a really niche segment and a very good proposition, we don’t launch NFOs. We have launched no new active funds, for example, and only launched a few passive funds. We don’t market it much, it is there for a set of users who know about the category and invest in it.