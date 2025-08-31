From 15-page reports to 15-second reels: Motilal Oswal’s arc of reinvention

Mumbai: From finfluencers who promise 200% returns to the ease of opening a Demat account in seconds, India’s investing culture has undergone a dramatic shift since the pandemic. A mix of fear, accessibility, and digital convenience has drawn millions of new investors into the markets, many of them without having seen a downturn. For legacy financial services brands like Motilal Oswal, the challenge is not just competing with fintechs, but also balancing short-term expectations with long-term wealth creation. In this conversation with Mint , Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, explains why emotions still dominate financial decisions, how the firm is reshaping its brand for a digital-first audience, and why personalization at scale is the next frontier for BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance)

Edited excerpts:

Post-Covid, India saw a surge in retail investors. What drove this trend?

There were four things that came together beautifully. First, people had time during the pandemic and were consuming social media where finfluencers were gaining traction. Second, Covid underlined the short-term nature of life, fuelling an emotional need to build a corpus. Third, fintechs simplified access. What took 21 days to open a Demat account earlier, could now be done in seconds. And finally, demonetization had already made Indians comfortable with digital transactions. Together, these factors—fear, greed, accessibility, and influence—unleashed a powerful behavioural shift.

How is Motilal Oswal repositioning its brand for younger, digital-first investors?

We had a choice—stay premium, or go mass. We chose a middle path. Unlike fintechs that only provide a platform, we offer research, advice, and decades of experience. Our legacy customers may want a 15-page report, while a new investor may prefer a 15-second video. So, we are transforming not just the brand’s look and feel but the entire experience by delivering both depth and simplicity. Importantly, we want to upgrade investors intellectually, not just transact with them.

In BFSI, trust is key. How do you balance emotional storytelling with hard financial outcomes?

People think they’re rational, but most decisions are 90-95% emotional. That’s why we combine high-touch advisory with strong digital experiences. Every customer gets an advisor, not just a bot. We hold their hand through their journey, whether it’s portfolio construction, critique, or rebalancing. That builds trust. At the same time, our UI/UX is as good as fintechs, so the experience feels modern.

Given that fintech apps onboard in seconds, how does your customer journey compare?

If a customer wants a purely digital experience, it’s as fast as any fintech. But most people overestimate their knowledge and come with outlandish return expectations. That’s where an advisor adds value. The time you spend with an expert is in your own interest. It tempers overconfidence and builds realistic, sustainable investing behaviour.

Many traditional players also offer research and reports. How do you differentiate?

The difference lies in width and depth. To borrow a cricket analogy, Cricbuzz and Cricinfo both give updates, but the analysis is not the same. Similarly, our research bench strength and the way insights are delivered set us apart.

Finfluencers have become a regulatory headache. How do you approach this space?

Influencers filled a vacuum left by cautious brands and restrictive regulations. Many 18-year-olds believe they can beat Warren Buffett, and audiences lap up such confidence. At Motilal Oswal, we turned our in-house experts into credible content creators by filming them in our studios and sharing insights on social and client channels. We also work with Sebi-registered advisors whose content is vetted for compliance. It’s about giving consumers engaging content without compromising integrity.

How do you balance brand-building with performance marketing?

We follow a 50:50 approach. Performance marketing is like withdrawing from an ATM. You need money in it first. Brand-building puts that money in. Legacy campaigns like Mutual Funds Sahi Hai showed the power of simple, memorable messaging. We continue to invest in impactful storytelling alongside targeted digital campaigns, including CTV and short-form video.

What is the brand’s core positioning across verticals?

At the centre is equity. Think equity, think Motilal Oswal. That expertise translates differently—solid research in broking, infinite possibilities in private wealth, end-to-end capital market solutions in investment banking. But the spine remains the same: equity specialisation and enduring trust.

Is quarterly performance pressure at odds with long-term brand building?

It’s less intense for us because we’re an established brand, not burning PE (private equity) money. I don’t need to dance for attention as people already know Motilal Oswal stands for advice and integrity. My job is to remind them of that truth.

What’s the most misunderstood aspect of financial marketing?

The belief that more information equals better communication. Most BFSI ads cram in features, disclaimers, and jargon, stressing consumers out. The most successful campaigns are the simplest, like Mutual Funds Sahi Hai. The industry must learn to say less, but say it right.

And finally, what’s the next frontier?

Personalization at scale. Customers don’t want a manufacturer’s product push. They want solutions tailored to their needs, delivered in their language, at their pace. That’s where technology and martech (marketing technology) will play a transformative role.