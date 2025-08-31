From 15-page reports to 15-second reels: Motilal Oswal’s arc of reinvention

Mumbai: From finfluencers who promise 200% returns to the ease of opening a Demat account in seconds, India’s investing culture has undergone a dramatic shift since the pandemic. A mix of fear, accessibility, and digital convenience has drawn millions of new investors into the markets, many of them without having seen a downturn. For legacy financial services brands like Motilal Oswal, the challenge is not just competing with fintechs, but also balancing short-term expectations with long-term wealth creation. In this conversation with Mint, Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, explains why emotions still dominate financial decisions, how the firm is reshaping its brand for a digital-first audience, and why personalization at scale is the next frontier for BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance)