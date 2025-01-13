Investor Vijay Kedia has joined in on the 90 hour work week debate with sarcastic post, ‘boss just bought Lamborghini…’ Poking fun at executives pushing long work weeks on employees, the veteran investor wrote about an “heartfelt moment” on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Vijay Kedia is a veteran investor and founder of Kedia Securities.

“A heartfelt moment at the office today: Our boss just bought a Lamborghini!! We gathered to congratulate him, and his words truly inspired us: ‘Thank you all for this achievement. Without you, it wouldn't have been possible. Your relentless 90-hour weeks made this Lamborghini a reality. Today, I promise you all...... if you continue to work this hard, I'll buy another one next year!’” (sic) he wrote on X.

90 Hour Work Week Debate The topic gained prominence when a video of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocating for the gruelling work hours — including Sundays, went viral on social media.

Subrahmanyan has since been on the receiving end of brickbats, jokes and memes across social media and in public discourse for his “stare at wife” comment, and as many employees from across India lashed out at the suggestion of reduced rest time.

Industry honchos and other prominent figures have also put in their two cents, with many being against long work hours while some saw merit in Subrahmanyan's suggestion.