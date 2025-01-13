L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's viral comments on long working hours sparked widespread criticism and debate on work-life balance. And veteran investor Vijay Kedia joined in with a sarcastic post on social media.

Investor Vijay Kedia has joined in on the 90 hour work week debate with sarcastic post, ‘boss just bought Lamborghini…’ Poking fun at executives pushing long work weeks on employees, the veteran investor wrote about an “heartfelt moment" on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Kedia is a veteran investor and founder of Kedia Securities.

“A heartfelt moment at the office today: Our boss just bought a Lamborghini!! We gathered to congratulate him, and his words truly inspired us: ‘Thank you all for this achievement. Without you, it wouldn't have been possible. Your relentless 90-hour weeks made this Lamborghini a reality. Today, I promise you all...... if you continue to work this hard, I'll buy another one next year!’" (sic) he wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T's SN Subrahmanyan Sparks 90 Hour Work Week Debate The topic gained prominence when a video of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocating for the gruelling work hours — including working on Sundays, went viral on social media.

Subrahmanyan has since been on the receiving end of brickbats, jokes and memes across social media and in public discourse for his “how long can you stare at your wife" comment, and as many employees from across India lashed out at the suggestion of reduced rest time.

Industry honchos and other prominent figures have also put in their two cents, with many being against long working hours for employees while some saw merit in Subrahmanyan's suggestion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Mahindra, Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka to Rajiv Bajaj, India Inc experts pick sides The raging debate has seen D-Street analysts and industry experts pick sides for or against the notion. From Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka, and Devina Mehra to Rajiv Bajaj, India Inc stalwarts have given their take on the current heated debate on work-life balance.

Earlier on January 11, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had joined in on the discussion advocating for companies to focus on the quality of work and not on the quantity, adding “one can change the world in 10 hours".

While Devina Mehra, Rajiv Bajaj and Harsh Goenka went against the L&T chief's remark of working 90 hours per week, Helios Capital's Samir Arora supported the idea of putting in long hours at the workplace, especially in the beginning or initial stages of the career, across most of the sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}