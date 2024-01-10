Investor William Ackman throws weight behind dissidents in Harvard board battle
Over his backing of ‘dissidents’, William Ackman has said Harvard needs to change and bringing fresh young blood onto the board of overseers can help with that
Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, who joined other Harvard graduates in successfully calling for the university's president Claudine Gay to resign, is pressing forward with his efforts to reshape the Ivy League school's governance by backing a bid by four dissident alumni to join its board of overseers.