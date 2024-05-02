Companies
Investors may find Dennis Woodside a better chief for Freshworks
Ranjani Raghavan 6 min read 02 May 2024, 07:20 PM IST
SummaryThe new CEO has said that his top priority will be execution, with a focus on chasing larger deals, although India's SaaS industry still faces macroeconomic pressures that have reduced client spending on software purchases and upgrades.
MUMBAI : When Freshworks Inc. first brought in Dennis Woodside as its president in September 2022, there were already murmurs on whether founder and chief executive Girish Mathrubootham would be stepping aside.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less