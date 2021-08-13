Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >'IoT can help advance monitoring capabilities that warn about impending trouble'

'IoT can help advance monitoring capabilities that warn about impending trouble'

Technology and innovation can play a pivotal role in monitoring weather conditions, said Prasenjit Bhadra, founder and CEO, Ranial Systems
2 min read . 04:17 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • My primary goal has been to help Indian companies gain access to disruptive technologies, aid business transformation and gain comparative advantages, says Prasenjit Bhadra, founder and CEO, Ranial Systems

NEW DELHI: New York-based Ranial Systems offers smart SaaS (Software as a service) platform converging mobile or machine to machine communications, advanced analytics and high-performance computing foundations. The company started its India operations in 2018 and is using it for offshore R&D purposes. 

Founder and CEO Prasenjit Bhadra says his primary goal has been to help Indian companies gain access to disruptive technologies, aid business transformation and gain comparative advantages. With climate change emerging as a major challenge, Bhadra says cognitive IoT technologies can help advance monitoring capabilities that could warn authorities about impending trouble. 

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Could you tell us about the products your company specialises in?

Ranial is the only player in edge native IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform that enables cognitive AI capabilities on the edge controllers and gateways. The patented technologies are enabling distributed intelligence across the connected infrastructure. The platform acts as a core foundation for microgrid/ renewable plant management and automated operations, distribution grid surveillance, intelligent industrial asset management, smart cities and remote patient monitoring.

India is looking at developing smart cities. How can Ranial Systems help in this area?

A smart city is an ecosystem of connected infrastructure and automation that enhances digital experience and quality of life. The cognitive runtime enables real-time collaboration and interoperability of the discrete assets to deliver intelligent functions and predictive actions. 

The successful smart city initiative has to aggregate and analyze unstructured information into actionable insights. Our runtime offers embedded intelligence where the gateways are able to send and act on streams of data to enhance situational awareness and operational intelligence.

Climate change is a major challenge that India is facing. Can IoT help meet this challenge? 

We can’t stop the adverse effect of global warming or natural disasters immediately. However, technology and innovation can play a pivotal role in monitoring weather conditions. Our mission is to mature the cognitive IoT technologies to enable such advanced monitoring capabilities. 

By providing alerts on potential adverse impact and enabling autonomic operations, we can act in a timely manner, execute rescue operations more efficiently. Moreover, the unique platform has already provided the operational backbone of innovative renewable projects that are designed to lower carbon footprint and accelerate cleantech adoptions.

With our two decades of experience, we are able to embed intelligence within machines that can learn, adapt and act to support context-aware operations. We believe that profound innovation should address global imperatives and opportunities irrespective of the maturity of the underlying ecosystem. 

Our platforms are designed to minimize the dependency on a reliable network with significant bandwidth and massive IT infrastructure. Such capabilities of our solutions are advancing through our active engagements and are supporting organizations of any scale across the world.

