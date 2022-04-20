‘IP protection, work visa key concerns for Israeli investors in India’

India and Israel are expected to sign a comprehensive free trade pact in June, nearly a decade after the two countries began talks in this respect. Describing the bilateral ties as a ‘strategic’ one, Bernstein-Reich said merchandise trade between the two countries, currently at $5 billion will grow threefold in the next decade once the FTA is signed. Bernstein-Reich indicated that Israel will open its doors for Indian professionals in the software and high-tech sectors, and build manufacturing and assembly units in India to boost trade. Israel is also looking to grow its shipments of electronic parts that find use in booming sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), agritech, medical devices and defence. Edited excerpts: