IPL offer fetched 30% new customers to the KFC app

Our focus with digital and social media is to use it in three ways: for reach, to create two-way engagement and to order KFC digitally, says Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India
NEW DELHI :The coronavirus pandemic drove millions of Indians indoors, forcing fast-food chains to create new playbooks for marketing and meeting consumer demand. In an interview, American fast food chain KFC’s India chief marketing officer Moksh Chopra spoke about online activations aimed at reaching more consumers and the brand’s engagement with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Edited excerpts:
Did the pandemic prompt KFC to review its advertising and marketing strategy?
The covid-19 situation did not come with a playbook; everyone was required to show great agility in adapting to the situation. While we had been on a deliberate journey to enhance customer experience through digital, social media and digital channels became a more prominent part of our media strategy. Over the past two years, we increased our focus on our digital access points such as the KFC app, website and presence on the aggregators. So, while our products have always been ‘finger lickin’ good’, the means to get to them have become even more ‘finger clickin’ good’. For example, in digital, we promote takeaways in restaurants using the app to offer contactless service. In order to make the experience even better, we offered a 7-min service promise with Express Pick-up. To cater to our at-home consumers, we launched products like Stay-at-Home buckets on delivery, being the perfect partner for working from or at home. Through social, we reinforced our 5X safety promise, and made a strong connect with our consumers, in true KFC style.
What does your brand stand for in a market like India with diverse food preferences?
Our strategy is to deepen KFC’s relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for. Our communication leverages local insights and nuances towards building occasion relevance. India-first innovations like the Leg Piece Bucket, Rice Bowlz, Zinger Tandoori and the KFC to your Car or Bike service, further help deepen consumer connect with KFC. While we build on concepts that are trending, we do use flavours which are acceptable and familiar for our Indian consumers and their palates, without losing KFC’s distinctiveness.
We have also been collaborating with celebrities and influencers basis their popularity and fit with the specific product proposition. You’ll see us working with mainstream and iconic celebrities, who enjoy mass popularity, but at the same time also with new-age influencers and content creators who have a niche audience. For instance, last year, for the new range of Value Burgers, we partnered with the legendary Anil Kapoor, who is loved by everyone, across age groups. Simultaneously, to ensure this burger reaches every chicken lover across the country, we partnered with Prakash Raj—a star loved by all in South India. For a campaign like Express Pick-up, we partnered with athlete P.T. Usha.
How important is a property like IPL to drive engagement?
We all know how Indians are passionate about all things cricket, and the energy with which we engage with the game is unmatched. IPL continues to be one of the most popular and high-entertainment tournaments, attracting millions of viewers, thus making it a relevant marketing space for most brands. KFC, as we know, is every fan’s ideal match-viewing partner, and we wanted to celebrate the different kinds of fans that enjoy watching their favourite IPL matches with a bucket of KFC chicken in hand. Therefore, we released the campaign “Cricket hai, let’s KFC", which aptly demonstrated a fun banter between a grandmother and grandson over a cricket match.This year, we took our partnership a notch higher. Consumers had to shout out ‘Howzzat’ on the KFC App; they could then avail discounts as loud as they cheered. The novelty of the offer appealed to our consumers too, and we witnessed over 30% new acquisitions on the app during the duration of the offer.
Have ad spends resumed to pre-pandemic levels?
The share of spends is based on the nature of initiative and consumer media consumption insights. Digital and social media has always been a key and fast-growing part of our media strategy and its contribution has only grown further. Our focus with digital and social media is to use it in three different ways: for reach, to create two-way engagement and to order KFC digitally on the KFC app. Our ad spends are allocated in accordance.
What new campaigns are lined up for the year?
At present, we are celebrating our milestone of growing over 600 restaurants strong with the Bucket Canvas campaign, wherein we’ve brought together 50 budding artists from across the country. It’s a unique representation of our presence in India; these local artists made the iconic KFC bucket their canvas which they used to showcase their talent and interpretation of each of the over 150 cities we are present in.