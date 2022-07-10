IPL offer fetched 30% new customers to the KFC app

The covid-19 situation did not come with a playbook; everyone was required to show great agility in adapting to the situation. While we had been on a deliberate journey to enhance customer experience through digital, social media and digital channels became a more prominent part of our media strategy. Over the past two years, we increased our focus on our digital access points such as the KFC app, website and presence on the aggregators. So, while our products have always been ‘finger lickin’ good’, the means to get to them have become even more ‘finger clickin’ good’. For example, in digital, we promote takeaways in restaurants using the app to offer contactless service. In order to make the experience even better, we offered a 7-min service promise with Express Pick-up. To cater to our at-home consumers, we launched products like Stay-at-Home buckets on delivery, being the perfect partner for working from or at home. Through social, we reinforced our 5X safety promise, and made a strong connect with our consumers, in true KFC style.