Is 2026 the year brands move beyond screens? Mamaearth's Varun Alagh weighs in

As digital fatigue deepens and consumers grow increasingly wary of algorithm-driven content, Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh believes brands may be approaching a critical inflection point — one that could push marketing decisively back into the physical world.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Alagh argued that the relentless pursuit of clicks, views and platform optimisation is showing signs of exhaustion, particularly among Gen Z audiences. He pointed to the rise of “rage bait” — named Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2025 — as evidence that engineered online outrage is no longer resonating with consumers.

Also Read | Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal warns against shortcut fitness

“When AI makes us doubt what’s real and algorithms prioritise conflict, consumers naturally pull their attention away from the screen,” Alagh wrote, suggesting that trust in digital content is eroding faster than brands anticipated.

From digital validation to real-world connection Alagh noted that several emerging cultural trends signal a shift toward offline engagement. These include the growing popularity of “Not made with AI” content, as well as the rise of no-phone policies at clubs and dance floors — aimed at encouraging real-world presence and social connection.

According to him, this shift has significant implications for brand strategy.

“If digital validation is plummeting, brands must rethink how they establish genuine connection,” he said. “The highest form of brand connection today is not demanding views, but maximising physical time with the consumer.”

Rather than abandoning digital channels altogether, Alagh argues that brands must rebalance their focus toward tangible, sensory experiences — ones that screens cannot replicate.

Testing the offline-first thesis At Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, this philosophy was recently tested at the Rolling Loud music festival in Mumbai, held in partnership with District.

Honasa’s salon brand BBLUNT offered on-the-spot hairstyling and haircuts, creating what Alagh described as a “visible, visceral” brand interaction. Meanwhile, skincare brand Aqualogic focused on functional engagement by providing drinking water at the venue — aligning product utility with the high-energy environment of the event.

“These physical interactions proved more effective than any short-term online campaign,” Alagh said, framing the experiment as a proof of concept for offline-led brand building.

Why physical experiences matter Alagh outlined three strategic reasons why offline engagement may deliver deeper brand impact in the current environment:

Trust through sensation: Physical interaction allows consumers to touch, feel and experience a product without the mediation of filters or edits.

Stronger memory formation: Shared real-world moments tend to create more durable brand recall than fleeting digital impressions.

Higher audience quality: Offline environments capture consumers in an engaged, present state — not while passively scrolling. Beyond the digital shelf Alagh stressed that the future is not about rejecting digital platforms, but about expanding beyond them.

Also Read | PVR Inox to get Dhurandhar boost in Q3; content consistency is key