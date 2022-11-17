Is a CEO necessary for a public company? Happiest Minds has the answer

“You said I have to be around. Now God knows how many years I will be around," said Soota. “I remember I started this company at the age of 69. So there are a finite number of years that I will be around. But the idea is to create something which will continue with the same passion and without somebody coming and rocking the boat. Now what The Economist calls The CEO Monarchs, I’m trying to avoid that situation. If you just look and I would not name the companies, but you will have a very good idea of what happened in the two entities. (One) where the founder or promoter was around and they were both (CEO and promoter) beginning to go through a negative spiral. The promoter was around to correct it. In the other case, the promoter could not do it through a diktat but managed to get the change done by creating a lot of external pressure in the market and then got the change brought about. Of course, luckily there was another promoter who was in a position to step back in. You know what I’m talking about?"