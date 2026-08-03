Is AI eating away IT jobs? Zoho's Sridhar Vembu blames ‘steep rise in server and memory prices’ for lack of jobs

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu subtly addressed the concerning issue of massive reallocation of capital towards AI, away from IT industry. Suggesting that artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure is directly slowing traditional hiring and transforming job structures across the IT sector, the business magnate alleged that the core challenge for the nation is to create jobs for massive cohort of youth in an uncertain global landscape.

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Revealing how investments in AI and its data centres is eating up IT industry jobs in a post on X, he stated, "Sadly, the IT industry, including Zoho, have not created many jobs in recent years. We have not laid off people but we are not creating new jobs either.

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According to the billionaire, the money that would have gone to new employees is now going to AI and data center costs. He attributed this shift in investment to the “steep rise in server and memory prices.” Noting that IT firms have slowed hiring while redirecting budgets to AI, he observed that AI boosts software productivity and makes products cheap and affordable. "The "only" question is how the economy is structured so people have the income to afford those affordable goods," he added.

Vembu highlighted that automation makes goods cheaper and is economically beneficial but at the same time emphasized that the difficult practical issue of ensuring broad income access “to afford those affordable goods.”

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Seeking alternatives to sustain employment, he wrote, “ome people think the answer is Universal Basic Income (UBI) and some of that is already happening in India (we call them freebies). We can expect the political pressure to do a lot more.”

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How did social media react? A user wrote, “The problom is which goods ,the Chinese or Indian. Expenses on foreign travell , import of luxury goods are all leakage in economy which have to be curbed. Regulated services of plumbers, electrician, casual labour, housemaid and many more by a central gov registry will help.”

Another user remarked, ““Extensive automation means that large scale manufacturing produces few jobs.” is not true for many goods. I think, we can still give many people gainful employment in manufacturing because it is on of the few things that matters but it needs national urgency & collaboration!”

A third user stated, “We have seen the collapse of economics of Shri Lanka and Pakistan which was the direct result of too much freebies.”

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A fourth comment read, “Controversial opinion, people would have lost jobs with or without AI. The pandemic caused a massive tech boom which hired lots of people, that boom has been loosing its momentum for a while and layoffs were happening anyway. AI just accelerated it.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.