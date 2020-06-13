Subscribe
Is Covid accelerating automation in banking? Automation Anywhere EVP answers

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 09:30 PM IST Livemint

Milan Sheth, EVP, IMEA & RoW, Automation Anywhere commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the automation of banking processes. He said that rather than a few specific functions, the likely course will cover entire organisations. He also said that document management is likely to be revolutionised due to digitisation and automation. He was speaking at the fourth edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar which focuses on decoding how various stakeholders of the Indian economy are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.