Is Elon Musk in ‘Demon Mode’? New biography digs deeper into the life of the world’s richest man2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Elon Musk's complex life, including his relationship with his father and unorthodox management decisions, is explored in a new biography by Walter Isaacson.
Elon Musk is unveiled as a complex character in an eagerly-awaited biography by Walter Isaacson, the man renowned for chronicling the lives of Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci. Driven by what some describe as a "demonic" zeal, Musk's multifaceted life—from his early struggles with an overbearing father to his recent unorthodox management decisions—gets a closer look.