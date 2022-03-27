SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not passionate about one thing, and that is a significantly increased life span. In a recent interview with Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Axel Springer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about a range of issues from the Rusia Ukraine crisis to the space travel to life span.

When Musk was asked about ‘Longevity. A significantly increased life span’, he said, “I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time. That would cause asphyxiation of society."

He further added,"I think we already have quite a serious issue with gerontocracy, where the leaders of so many countries are extremely old. In the US, it's a very, very ancient leadership. And it is just impossible to stay in touch with the people if you are many generations older than them."

Musk said that he'd like to see political leaders "be ideally within 10 or at least, 20 years of the average age of the population."

He further added that he is not afraid of 'dying' “I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief,"he said.

In January, Musk had tweeted saying people to be concerned about having more children. “We should be much more worried about population collapse," Musk wrote in a tweet.

He had said that if there aren’t enough people for Earth, "then there definitely won’t be enough for Mars."

When the tech billionaire was asked that he might not be able to see the vision of SpaceX come true in his reply, his reply was," I would like to live long enough to see that."

