Is Elon Musk losing his mojo? Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath wonders

As per a Bloomberg report, the fall came following Elon Musk's tweet over the weekend that prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high." Only two weeks back, Tesla announced it added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its balance sheet. The cryptocurrency, which has surged more than 400% over the past year, tumbled for a second day on Tuesday, at one point slipping below $50,000 on skepticism over the durability of its rally.