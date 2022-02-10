Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath says that absolute success isn’t as satisfying as relative success. “Maybe it has nothing to do with being founders, & it's just human nature that absolute success isn’t as satisfying as relative success," Kamath said.

The Zerodha CEO was responding to CRED founder Kunal Shah's tweet, which said, “Founders get asked how much success is enough, why work hard even after getting what most don’t get. Most don’t realize that the drive often comes from seeing utter failure early in their own life or their family. They’re trying to escape the dark that existed and continues."

Further, Kamath said, “As you do or make more, you get into bubbles where you benchmark yourself to those who have more, and you want it. So that chase never ends?"

He added, “It's accentuated with famous folks & successful founders seeking constant validation. It's crazy how people around me think I have answers to all life's problems just because of whatever little success I've had. It's quite tough to not get carried away & start believing in it."

Recently, the CRED founder had also started a discussion around the advantages and disadvantages of working from home with one of his tweets.

Shah shared his take on the impact of work from home (WFH), saying that it could be "damaging" in the long run.

Working from home became the norm during the coronavirus pandemic as several companies moved from traditional workspaces to digital ones in early 2020. Nearly two years later, as the world continues to battle the pandemic, many professionals are still working from home while others have returned to office.

In his tweet, Kunal Shah said that the impact of work from home on the youth is the same as the impact of studying at home on children. Elaborating on what the impact is, he said working from home did not foster real bonds or social skills.

"No real bonds. No real social or network skills. Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis," wrote the 38-year-old founder of fintech company CRED, adding that WFH was "comfortable but damaging in the long run."

