This IT company saw 600,000 employee referrals for jobs

Attrition rates have been high across IT companies through the last few quarters as demand for technology talent with digital skills continued to outstrip supply. However, IT giant Accenture indicated that the firm is it not talent constrained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IT company is able to attract around 4.6 million skilled candidates per year, including 600,000 employee referrals, highlighted brokerage and research firm Kotak.

The IT company is able to attract around 4.6 million skilled candidates per year, including 600,000 employee referrals, highlighted brokerage and research firm Kotak.

Accenture uses high touch through high-tech recruiting, artificial intelligence to discover talent. Accenture has access to a wide talent pool despite challenges in labor market. Apprenticeship programs enable unlocking of new talent pools, Kotak said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The information technology company has done a good job of anticipating future opportunities and investing strongly through organic and inorganic routes to capture new avenues of spending and achieve market leadership position, the report added.

“Accenture despite being the largest IT services firm will grow at the fastest pace among all global Tier 1 players, a remarkable feat. Cloud business was US$1 bn in revenue in FY2012 and has grown to US$26 bn in a decade and is still clocking 30% growth," as per Kotak.

"Higher focus on costs is an outcome but not necessarily a bad one for Indian IT, cost focus can bring back mega deals for the industry and will benefit Tier 1 players enabling them to close gap with mid-tier peers," said Kotak.