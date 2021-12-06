CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu has made some suggestions and also shared his feedback after driving the new Mahindra Treo electric auto.

Sridhar Vembu tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and praised the vehicle stating that he received the vehicle during the Weekend and loved driving it around.

He also said that the electric auto was capable to be driven at 55km/hour speed and is having a range of 125 Km on a full charge.

The IT company CEO also made some suggestions regarding the electric auto to Anand Mahindra which includes more design and colour options and suggested that a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles.

3/ @anandmahindra



Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options.



Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles.



I see great potential for them. I love driving one! 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 6, 2021

Here is the list of tweets that have been put out by Sridhar Vembu about his experience of driving a Mahindra e-auto.

“ Yesterday I got my new @MahindraElctrc Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around! I have some suggestions @anandmahindra."

In the second tweet he wrote,"This electric auto form factor and the price point (take home price under ₹3.5 lakhs) is a very affordable family vehicle. With volumes, prices can come down. Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one."

He followed it up with a third tweet in which he shared his feedback,"Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options. Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles. I see great potential for them. I love driving one!"

Last year, Treo has crossed the 5,000 units sales mark in the country and claimed it has become India''s first lithium-ion-operated three-wheeler to achieve the feat.

The Treo range is powered by advanced lithium-ion battery technology with a life of over 1.50 lakh kilometres.

The electric three-wheeler range comes with a standard warranty of three years or 80,000 km, along with the option of an extended warranty of two years or 1 lakh km.

