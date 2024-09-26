‘It could take time for it to play out:’ CEO Sundar Pichai on Google’s antitrust battles

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said it will take many years to resolve Google’s antitrust battles, downplaying that they pose an immediate threat to the company’s business.

Updated26 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated that Google's ongoing antitrust challenges will likely take years to resolve, suggesting they do not pose an immediate risk to the tech giant's operations, as per a report by Bloomberg.

In a recent interview for “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations,” Pichai addressed the company's legal battles, stating, “It's going to take time for it to play out.” 

He added, “Where we think it really harms our ability to innovate on behalf of our users, we are going to be vigorous in defending ourselves,” as quoted by Bloomberg.

Antitrust trials

The tech leader is currently facing two separate antitrust trials initiated by the US Justice Department. One case alleges Google's illegal dominance in digital advertising, while the other focuses on its control of online search. The advertising trial has recently begun, and in the search case, which Google lost, Judge Amit Mehta aims to resolve final issues by August.

Regarding the search case ruling, Pichai commented, “We definitely disagree with the ruling, but it's still in the middle of the remedies phase. And you know, we will appeal, and this process will likely take many years.”

The legal proceedings are unfolding against a backdrop of rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, where Google is striving to establish a strong foothold. Industry experts note that by the time these cases conclude, the tech landscape may have undergone significant changes.

In the advertising case, if the government prevails, it could lead to a breakup of Google and the forced sale of some assets. Google is expected to appeal any such decision, arguing that it has competed fairly against rivals like Facebook and Amazon.

Pichai highlighted the potential length of the appeals process by referencing Google's recent victory against a €1.5 billion antitrust fine in the European Union General Court, which came more than four years after the initial penalty.

