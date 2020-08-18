It may be too early to talk of recovery right now: United Breweries

We are able to reach anything that is open. Having said that, not everything is open. And what is open is probably 60% of what the normal is. Then there are some rules as well. For example, in Kerala, there are queueing systems, so consumers can only access the outlet based on an app that allows them to queue and get an appointment. As the market leader, we have a responsibility that as bars start to open, we partner with them, we try to create safe zones for consumers to come out, we also use our range of properties and partnerships with the bars to encourage traffic to come in.