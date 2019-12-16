For packaged consumer goods companies, rural growth slowed to a seven-year low in the September quarter, according to market researcher Nielsen India. A general gloom in consumer sentiment and stagnating wages continue to impact sales of daily goods in India’s hinterland, said Vivek Gambhir, managing director and chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) that sells hair colour, soaps and insecticides. In an interview, Gambhir explains why India’s consumers are not spending enough. Edited excerpts:

When did the slowdown start?

The slowdown has been persistent for the last three or four quarters now. We began seeing the first signs around October of last year. Over the last few quarters, along with the slowdown in demand, we have seen liquidity pressure in the channels (wherein traders and distributors have limited access to cash or credit from the market). And clearly, over the last three to six months, consumer sentiment has also worsened. So, in some ways, what we are seeing currently is a perfect storm in the FMCG sector with the confluence of slowing demand, channel liquidity pressure and weakening consumer sentiment which have been exacerbating the situation.

Why is consumer sentiment weak?

It’s a double whammy, actually. Data on real wage growth in the rural sector shows that real wages have been flat or declining over the last one or two years. Typically, what consumers do is, once certain products are within their spending basket, they spend on them for a while. Then they start dipping into their savings. Even savings rates have come down in India recently. But when sentiment becomes sour, then things start affecting the sector.

When was the last time GCPL saw something like this?

If I look at our performance, in the first couple of quarters, we have seen a volume growth of 6-7%, which is not a bad volume growth. Obviously, volume growth is not translating into value growth because of consumer incentives and offers. We believe that is the right call to take as the P&L is quite healthy. We are sitting on attractive margins. The need of the hour is to stimulate demand. Ideally, we’d like to be at double-digit volume growth and the efforts going forward will be to get back there. To that extent, we are behind our high expectations internally.

Which product categories have been most affected?

It’s a bit of a mixed story. In a slowdown, home and personal care get impacted more than food. People have to eat first before they spend money on looking good and feeling good. However, indulgence categories like beauty products and chocolates continue to grow as consumers like some ‘feel-good" factor even in a slowdown. The slowdown has been quite pervasive and has impacted most categories, particularly in rural India. Within home and personal care, discretionary categories such as skin creams, conditioners, hair oil, hair colour get impacted. But more items are considered as discretionary for rural consumers given their lower income levels.

In the last two or three months, both staples and discretionary have been impacted quite a bit; that is consumer sentiment has worsened. People had very high expectations post the elections. Since they did not see any improvements, the mood seems to have worsened.

What are your views on the talk around changing goods and services tax (GST) slabs again?

At this stage, trying to do too much with GST rates will be a mistake in our opinion. We need time to let the GST rates settle. There are a lot of implementation issues that need to be addressed. We need to continue to work with various stakeholders, particularly small businesses and, in our case, channel partners, to help them deal with what has been one of the largest tax reforms in Indian history post independence. At this stage, trying to do too much with GST rates to drive short-term collections may not be the right strategy. It is important to stay the course, rather than to make rate changes that are currently being discussed.



