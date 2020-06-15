It’s hard to predict the recovery path: Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan

In the early days of covid, customers wanted business continuity — how they could enable work from home. Not all enterprises were fully prepared. The results of working from home is pretty obvious. The usage of collaboration software, of the internet, the consumption of B2C (business to consumer) content went up. We had to enhance the capacity of our network in a short order of time to respond. Now, as far as reversing work from home is concerned, that is not going to happen in a hurry. In our opinion, if 90% people are working from home now, it will come to some kind of an equilibrium—50%-60% will continue to work from home. Enterprises will have to re-think what this means. How do they give more industrial strength, secure, digital experience? Second, even the B2C customers now have to re-think. Retailers won’t get the same levels of footfall. They have to sell products through e-commerce a lot better. Customers are looking for security, but also scalable solutions.