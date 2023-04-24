Just about a year ago, the Indian information technology (IT) services industry’s biggest problem was high attrition. Nearly one in four employees were leaving, drawn by opportunities elsewhere. The 12-month attrition rate at Infosys doubled from 14% in Q1 of 2021-22 to 28% in 2022-23. According to a September 2022 report by staffing company Teamlease, 57% of employees who left the industry said they would not return. It imposes significant costs on companies, which have to recruit and train new employees, without any revenue contribution during the training period.

Now, attrition rates seem to have peaked, as the March-quarter results declared so far—by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies—show. However, the market disapproves of the context behind this drop. Compared to a year ago, stocks of all top-tier IT companies are trading lower—Wipro and Infosys by more than 20%, TCS about 10%, while the benchmark Sensex is up about 5%. Lower attrition comes at a time when the tech sector is not doing well, marked by layoffs in startups, whose aggressive hiring in the last few years contributed to high attrition in IT services.

Besides, the economic slowdown in the US and Europe has dented revenue growth. Growth in revenues is lower or negative for all three companies compared to the December 2022 quarter. Despite lower attrition, they have struggled to manage costs. Operating margins for all three companies are down compared to last quarter. In effect, the people problem of IT services companies hasn’t gone away. They are merely manifesting in different forms.

Cost Levers

One of the key operational challenges facing IT companies is to match demands of their IT projects and staff strength. The challenge intensified on both sides in the last few months. Initially, it was difficult to hire and retain people. When they did succeed, the economic slowdown impacted demand. Clients were cutting discretionary spending and took longer to close deals.

This, typically, results in lower utilization rates and gets reflected in higher employee costs. For TCS and Infosys, employee cost as a percentage of revenues went up by 1.3 and 2.6 percentage points, respectively, in the March 2023 quarter, against the March 2022 quarter. The sector responded by cutting sub-contracting and hiring. Sub-contracting costs as a percentage of revenues dropped for all three companies. And all three made fewer net staff additions in the latest quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Non-linear Challenges

Indian IT services companies have long been talking about moving to a non-linear growth model, where a rise in revenues does not necessarily need a proportional increase in the number of employees. Growth in revenue per employee would also result in greater profitability. IT companies have been traditionally trying to achieve it through automation and reusable codes.

For TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, the metric improved in the December 2022 quarter, but slowed down or deteriorated in the latest March quarter. Now, advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) promise a huge jump in employee productivity. All tier-I companies have said they would invest in up-skilling their employees in AI, which would enable them to tap this window of opportunity. However, it’s not clear how long this window will open. Eventually, as more IT services companies deploy AI, billing rates are expected to drop, lowering revenue per employee.

Western Dominance

US and Europe account for over 80% of revenues of Indian IT companies, with the US alone accounting for more than half the revenues. Interestingly, for TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech collectively, the share of US and Europe in their revenues went up to 87.5% in the latest March quarter, compared to 86.4% in the March 2022 quarter.

Indian IT companies have been trying to diversify their revenue streams, especially after the global financial crisis in 2008, when the reliance on the US market was even higher. They have had limited success, as margins in other markets tend to be lower. One way out is to increase investments in local talent and do more acquisitions. IT executives have long held that the toughest challenge in IT relates to people. It remains true. But the nature of the challenge keeps changing.

