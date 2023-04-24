IT services sector’s new people problem4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- Now, attrition rates seem to have peaked, as the March-quarter results declared so far—by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies—show
Just about a year ago, the Indian information technology (IT) services industry’s biggest problem was high attrition. Nearly one in four employees were leaving, drawn by opportunities elsewhere. The 12-month attrition rate at Infosys doubled from 14% in Q1 of 2021-22 to 28% in 2022-23. According to a September 2022 report by staffing company Teamlease, 57% of employees who left the industry said they would not return. It imposes significant costs on companies, which have to recruit and train new employees, without any revenue contribution during the training period.
