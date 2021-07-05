‘It will take time for foreign tourists to start coming back’

I don’t think I am ready to comment whether the mix of properties will change. Of course, in the pandemic, the city business properties have suffered more… but I don’t think you can plan for long-term strategy basis a once-in-a-100-years event. We have seen our super premium properties do better but that doesn’t mean that’s always going to be the case. On how these properties are positioned, we have what I refer to as our seven-star properties which are our Vilas properties; they are in a league of their own and are in the top 10 hotels in the world list. Oberoi is the five-star luxury city properties in the metros. Trident is a notch below in both in price point and positioning, it is not five-star luxury, but it is five-star. What you are likely to see though is that we will likely start sharpening the positioning of these properties, differentiating them more clearly so that people understand exactly what they get when they go to a Vila as opposed to an Oberoi or to a Trident.

