'It’s been a minute', tweets Kunal Shah as he is appointed WhatsApp's global CEO by Meta— Who is he?

After Meta announced that CRED founder Kunal Shah would become the new global head of WhatsApp, attention quickly turned to one of India's most influential startup founders. Known for founding FreeCharge and later building CRED into one of the country's most recognised fintech companies, Shah has spent more than two decades as an entrepreneur, investor, advisor and board member across the technology ecosystem.

Advertisement

Who Is Kunal Shah? Kunal Shah began his entrepreneurial journey in 2000, spending nearly a decade building and leading multiple ventures before launching FreeCharge in 2010. The digital payments platform went on to become one of India's most prominent startups and was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 in a deal reportedly valued at around $450 million. Shah continued with the company as Founder, CEO and later Chairman until 2016.

Following his exit from FreeCharge, Shah expanded his presence across the startup ecosystem. In 2016, he joined Y Combinator as a part-time partner and also served as Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) until 2017. He later worked as an advisor to Sequoia Capital between 2017 and 2018.

Advertisement

Over the years, Shah has also emerged as one of India's most active angel investors. Since 2016, he has backed more than 200 startups across sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, consumer technology and enterprise software. His investment portfolio includes companies such as Razorpay, Unacademy, Jupiter, Shiprocket, BigBasket, Spinny, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Innov8 and several others.

In addition to investing, Shah has held advisory and board positions at a number of organisations. He has served as Advisor to the Board at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (The Times Group) since 2017 and as an advisor to AngelList since 2018. He also served as an Independent Director at Pine Labs between 2021 and 2025 and continues to serve as an Independent Director at Syrma SGS Technology Limited.

Advertisement

In April 2018, Shah founded CRED, the Bengaluru-based fintech platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills on time. The company would go on to become one of India's most talked-about startups, helping establish Shah as a leading voice in the country's technology and startup ecosystem. Over the last eight years, Shah has steered Cred into a $4.5 billion empire. However, the company continue to be loss making after it posted ₹298 crore in FY25, as per online reports.

Shah graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Mumbai-based Wilson College. In his previous interviews, he recounted his past experiences, including working as a delivery boy and a data entry operator during a challenging period when his family business was confronted with bankruptcy.

Advertisement

In 2024, the fintech CEO also revealed that he draws a salary of ₹15,000 per month."I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is ₹15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past,” he said in an Instagram story.

His career has spanned entrepreneurship, investing, mentoring, board leadership and startup advisory roles, culminating in his appointment as WhatsApp's new global chief at Meta.

Looking Back At The CRED Journey In a post on X following the announcement, Shah reflected on the years after his exit from FreeCharge and the creation of CRED. He also confirmed that he would be stepping away from day-to-day operations at the company as he prepares to join Meta.

Advertisement

Shah began by revisiting the period immediately after leaving FreeCharge.

"It's been a minute.

2015–2018

Exited FreeCharge. Spent time learning and investing.

Pondered about: Why can't trust be rewarded? Started with $1M of personal capital.

Launched CRED to reward people for paying credit card bills on time."

He then outlined several milestones achieved by CRED between 2019 and 2025, a period during which the company expanded well beyond its original focus.

According to Shah, CRED grew from zero to 17 million members while building businesses across payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth management and credit cards.

"Built a system run by a team that values ownership, judgment, and craft."

Among the achievements he highlighted were raising more than $900 million from global investors, conducting four ESOP buybacks and securing a full stack of regulatory licences. He also noted that CRED scaled from zero to approximately $325 million (around ₹3,200 crore) in annual revenue.

Advertisement

Adding a lighter note, Shah wrote that CRED had:

"Made Indiranagar and IPL ads slightly more interesting."

Also Read | Meta appoints Kunal Shah as new WhatsApp boss

'First Profitable Quarter'

Shah said 2026 had already become a landmark year for the company.

"First profitable quarter (yet occasionally asked what our business model is)

Raised another $900M from Meta in primary and secondary capital.

Announcing our 5th ESOP buyback."

Advertisement

Stepping Away From The Operating Role

As part of the transition, Shah announced that he would no longer oversee CRED's daily operations.

"CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and @miten steps in as interim CEO, partnered with an incredibly talented team. He has been heading strategy and finance and suffering me since 2020."

While stepping away from the operating role, Shah stressed that his relationship with the company would remain unchanged in other respects.

"I'm stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn't change. Just the role."

He also expressed gratitude to CRED's members, partners, regulators, investors and board members for supporting the company's growth over the years.

Advertisement

"Team CRED, I'll still expect you to be a 10x version of yourselves."

What Happens At CRED Next? According to the announcement, Shah will join Meta full-time while continuing to remain a shareholder in CRED.

Miten Sampat, who has been leading strategy and finance at the company, will take over as interim CEO while the board evaluates CRED's long-term leadership structure. The company said the review will be conducted with an eye on an eventual initial public offering (IPO).

CRED also clarified that Meta will not take a board seat as part of the investment. The company further stated that Meta will not receive access to customer information.

Commenting on the transition, Miten Sampat said 1.7 crore creditworthy Indians trust CRED to improve their relationship with money.

Advertisement

"We have a generational opportunity to build on Kunal's vision and compound consistently towards becoming a public company. I'm excited to take CRED forward in its next chapter. We are just getting started."

Joining Meta To Lead WhatsApp The entrepreneur then confirmed his move to Meta.

"As for me, I'll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally."

Addressing concerns about Meta's investment in CRED, Shah stated:

"Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data."

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about WhatsApp's future.

"While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp's journey."

Advertisement

He also thanked outgoing WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart.

"Will, thank you for scaling something the world relies on quietly, and for making this transition smooth."

Meta Platforms Inc. announced Shah's appointment as part of its ₹8,550 crore ($900 million) investment in CRED. The deal gives Meta an approximately 20% stake in the fintech startup and values it at around ₹42,600 crore ($4.5 billion) on a post-money basis.

Commenting on the appointment, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Shah's "builder mentality and global perspective" would help him lead WhatsApp. With the move, Shah becomes one of the most prominent Indian entrepreneurs to take charge of a major global technology platform.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.