It’s been a rewarding journey at Mahindra : Arun Nanda4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:08 PM IST
- Arun Nanda who joined the Mahindra Group in 1973 and has held several important positions within the Group over the years
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : Arun Nanda who joined the Mahindra Group in 1973 and has held several important positions within the Group over the years. In an interview Nanda who recently retired from the Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the group’s real estate arm as its long-standing Chairman shared his key learnings from the decades spent in the group. Edited excerpts.